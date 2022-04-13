East Aurora mill to be converted into apartments

Patrick Hanley, vice president of Buffalo Iron Corp. and an East Aurora resident, has put the E.E. Godfrey Feed & Coal Co. mill at 47 Elm St. under contract.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A first-time developer is looking to convert a former grain and flour mill in East Aurora into 12 market-rate apartments.

Patrick Hanley, vice president of Buffalo Iron Corp. and an East Aurora resident, has put the E.E. Godfrey Feed & Coal Co. mill at 47 Elm St. under contract. He said plans for the mill are contingent upon variances received from the Village of East Aurora Zoning Board of Appeals, which will meet in May.

“I’ve spent my career working on buildings like this,” said Hanley of his first development project. “To me, the building is begging for this kind of redevelopment project.”