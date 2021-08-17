East Aurora hiker dies after reportedly falling ill while hiking in the Adirondacks

Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Essex County received a call on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. that a hiker was feeling ill and unable to walk.

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — An East Aurora hiker died while on a trek in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area in the Adirondacks on August 9.

Department of Environmental Conservation's Ray Brook Dispatch in Essex County reports getting a call at 7 p.m. that night to report a 41-year-old man was feeling ill and unable to walk at the Lillian Brook lean-to in the wilderness area.

Two DEC Forest Rangers responded on a six-wheel ATV, going as far as they could on the trail before proceeding on foot. When the rangers arrived on the scene at 9:20 p.m. they found the hiker deceased.

Six more rangers responded to assist in the recovery, but the trail was too hazardous to carry-out the mission and requested New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation assistance.

The victim was transported out by a helicopter on Aug. 10 at 10:45 a.m. His body was taken to a landing zone, then transferred to the Essex County Coroner. His identity has not been released at this time.