East Aurora hiker dies after reportedly falling ill while hiking in the Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — An East Aurora hiker died while on a trek in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area in the Adirondacks on August 9.
Department of Environmental Conservation's Ray Brook Dispatch in Essex County reports getting a call at 7 p.m. that night to report a 41-year-old man was feeling ill and unable to walk at the Lillian Brook lean-to in the wilderness area.
Two DEC Forest Rangers responded on a six-wheel ATV, going as far as they could on the trail before proceeding on foot. When the rangers arrived on the scene at 9:20 p.m. they found the hiker deceased.
Six more rangers responded to assist in the recovery, but the trail was too hazardous to carry-out the mission and requested New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation assistance.
The victim was transported out by a helicopter on Aug. 10 at 10:45 a.m. His body was taken to a landing zone, then transferred to the Essex County Coroner. His identity has not been released at this time.
The incident is under investigation by NYSP and DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation.