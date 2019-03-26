EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Clear skies and sunshine. Probably not the first things you think of when you hear the word "Christmas."

But if you head over to Vidler's in the village of East Aurora, they're getting into the holiday spirit a bit early.

Why is that? Main Street outside of Vidler's will be the backdrop for a movie called "A Special Christmas Dinner."

Businesses throughout the village spent the weekend putting Christmas decorations up for the perfect holiday flare for filming on Tuesday.

Fred and Chris Olen Ray, the director and producer of the film, also shot “A Prince for Christmas” in East Aurora in 2015.

