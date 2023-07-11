East Aurora garden walk returns this weekend

The East Aurora garden walk makes its return this weekend July 15 & 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get outside this weekend?

The East Aurora garden walk has made its return to the historic town for a two day walkable event for all ages to enjoy.

The garden walk will take place on July 15 & 16 and feature both historic homes, pollinator friendly gardens, and the well known Millard Fillmore's 1826 Honeymoon Home and Garden.

The tour is free and will have maps available for those touring on the day of the event to pick up at Hamlin Park, which is located at the corner of South Grove and Prospect Street. The walk begins on the 15 at 10am and ends on the 16 at 3pm.

The area also boasts many popular locally owned businesses, and restaurants making this a great opportunity for guests to experience everything East Aurora has to offer.