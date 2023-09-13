East Aurora Classic Rink buys former Fisher-Price parking lot

The organization that runs the East Aurora Classic Rink has purchased a nearby parking lot from Fisher-Price.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The organization that runs the East Aurora Classic Rink has purchased a nearby parking lot from Fisher-Price for $500,000.

Sue Friess, a member of the board of directors for the Aurora Ice Association, said the 4-acre, unnumbered property on Riley Street will be used for extra parking for now, but could be used to hold events in the future.

"It was just an opportunity that came up, and it was now or never," she said.