EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Seven-year-old Emerson Andrzejczak lives in East Aurora. Like most 7-year-olds, she had a lemonade stand.

"She was very excited because it was our first lemonade stand," said Emerson's mom, Kate Andrzejczak.

"There was raspberry lemonade, cookies and also regular lemonade and chocolate chip cookies," Emerson said.

Normally selling small cups of lemonade in a neighborhood brings in pocket change. However, this one was different.

"My lemonade stand got $700," she said.

That's because Emerson's lemonade stand supported Mercy Flight. First responders with Mercy Flight helped save Emerson's life in 2014.

"When she was 2, she had a traumatic brain injury. She was Mercy Flighted from Batavia to children's hospital in Buffalo," Andrzejczak said. "From mid-August till the beginning of March, she had four brain surgeries."

Its' been five years since the injury, and her mom is happy to report that Emerson is happy and healthy.

"We've been very blessed and very lucky because Emerson has pretty much made, I would say, like a complete recovery," she said.

As a way of saying thank you, Emerson sold lemonade.

During her lemonade stand, she was visited by a current Mercy Flight paramedic who came to thank her for her efforts.

"I made money for Mercy Flight because they saved my life," she said.