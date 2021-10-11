East Amherst neighborhood holds annual food collection for pantry donation

Each year the Ransom Oaks community collects more bags of food than the year before. The effort is led mostly by the kids and teenagers in the neighborhood.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — A neighborhood wanted to give back for the holiday season, so three years ago, families in the Ransom Oaks community in East Amherst started to collect food to donate to the Resurrection Life food pantry.

Each year they collect more bags of food than the year before, and the whole effort is led mostly by the kids and teenagers in the neighborhood.

"Our goal was to get meals for 200 families, and we actually got 250 meals, bags for families," according to Lindsay Mang, who lives in the Ransom Oaks community.

"And that is from our community here in Ransom Oaks -- our family, friends, dad, elementary, where my boys go to school and I work, and teammates from their sports team -- so we're just really happy to be able to help those that may be in need this holiday season."