Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported east of Letchworth State Park

The earthquake happened around 8:40 p.m. in the Town of Tuscarora, which is in Livingston County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was 3.7 kilometers from the surface.

"We are fielding a lot of calls about a loud noise and a shake to the ground," he said. "We are continuing to investigate but preliminary report is an earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude in our area. Please know there is no cause for alarm and we are continuing to verify the event as such."