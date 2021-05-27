Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported east of Letchworth State Park

TUSCARORA, N.Y. — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred on Thursday night east of Letchworth State Park.
The earthquake happened around 8:40 p.m. in the Town of Tuscarora, which is in Livingston County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was 3.7 kilometers from the surface.
Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty took to Twitter afterward, saying his office was flooded with calls, asking what happened.
"We are fielding a lot of calls about a loud noise and a shake to the ground," he said. "We are continuing to investigate but preliminary report is an earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude in our area. Please know there is no cause for alarm and we are continuing to verify the event as such."