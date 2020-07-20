x
Earthbound bound for Walden Galleria

Earthbound Trading Co. has leased 3.100 square feet in the Galleria’s upper level, near the Macy’s anchor department store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bohemian-themed retailer Earthbound Trading Co. will be opening its first New York state store later this summer in the Walden Galleria.

Founded in 1994, Dallas-based Earthbound has 120 locations. It is known for its eccentric home decor, gift and clothing merchandise, including crystals and meditation pieces. 

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Buffalo Business First.

