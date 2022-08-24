'Earn While You Learn' program giving paid jobs to students while attending school

Buffalo Public Schools have found a way to get their students a paycheck and an education.

The pandemic has affected everyone, including high school students. They understand school is important, but in some households, there is a financial need right now. This new program is a way they can get their education and help support their family at the same time.

The City of Buffalo is paying high school students this summer as a part of the 'Earn While You Learn' program. One school that's participating in the program is International Preparatory School At Grover, also known as IPrep.

Students can receive a paycheck, while still being able to attend all-day, in-person summer school. In order for students to get paid, they work.

There are different sites at IPrep to work from. One of those is their grocery store, Good Deeds Grocery.

IPrep students can find clothes, food, and personal hygiene products there.

Jose Carrea, the school social worker and supervisor for the program at IPrep said, students a part of the program do get paid, but they have to earn it.

He said this program came because of COVID.

"A lot of the families were struggling financially, and which we know, it trickles down to some of our students," Carrea said. "So our students then had to go out and find income, which then had a negative impact on their academics. So someone thought about, hey, let's find a way to mesh both entities where students can get their education and also get that income needed to supplement what's happening at home."

He said one of their goals for this program is for students to learn some skills that they can hopefully use down the line.

With students heading back to class in about two weeks, they are still in need of some supplies. You can help students by donating things like notebooks, folders, pencils, or even personal hygiene items like toothpaste and deodorant. They will all be available for students in their grocery store, which is free of charge for students.