Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Layer Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Layer Avenue in Buffalo.

BPD sent out a tweet just after 6 a.m. saying two people were shot and their injuries appear to be serious.

Layer Avenue is closed between Military Road & Clayton Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and 2 On Your Side will update this story with more information as it's released.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a shooting in the first block of Layer Avenue. Initial reports of two people struck by gunfire. Injuries appear serious in nature. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 20, 2021