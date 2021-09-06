Early morning power outages in WNY

NYSEG originally reported nearly 8,000 customers were without power Monday morning

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Thousands of Western New Yorkers are starting their Monday morning without power. Shortly after 6:00 a.m. NYSEG reported that nearly 8,000 customers had lost power, entirely in the towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the outages, and early estimates are that power will be restored by 8:30 a.m.

This may also be affecting traffic lights in the areas around the Hamburg Fairgrounds.