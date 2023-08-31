E-recycling event happening at Niagara Falls Outlet

The outlets in Niagara Falls have announced that they will be hosting a drive thru e-recycling event coming up in September.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Fall's Outlets are hosting an e-recycling event on Saturday, September 16 from 8:30am - 2:00pm. People attending will be able to drop off their electronics all from the convenience of their cars.

The event is free to the public but registration is required ahead of time. People can register for the event here, and view a list of accepted materials here.

People attending are asked to enter by the Saks OFF 5th outlet store, and remain in their vehicles while Sunnking attendees unload the items.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Sunnking once again to host this annual recycling event, which has historically been pretty popular with guests,” said Susie Swiatkowski, Marketing Manager, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. “This is the perfect opportunity for the community to clear out some of their unused and outdated electronics and the drive-through component is incredibly convenient. Participants can drop off their items and then, park to enjoy a day of shopping at the Fashion Outlets.”