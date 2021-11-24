D'Youville offers housing to Afghan refugees settled in Buffalo

The college has partnered with the International Institute of Buffalo and other refugee agencies to provide temporary housing until they find a permanent home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help recently resettled Afghan refugees, one Buffalo college is offering temporary housing until they can find a permanent home.

D'Youville welcomed its first two Afghan family units to on-campus residential units last Friday, Nov. 19. The college is partnering with the International Institute of Buffalo and other local refugee agencies to give refugees a place to stay on campus while they look for a home.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to help families launch their new lives in Buffalo by offering them a place to call home until they can find true homes of their own,” Lorrie A. Clemo, Ph.D., D’Youville President said.

Once the first families find a place to say, other refugees will be able to stay at the college while they find a place to live.

The partnership with the International Institute includes setting families up with case managers to help find housing, employment, and educational opportunities. The International Institute also prepares the space for families with linens and donated supplies.

“People of immigrant status contribute to our community in many ways, and this extends long back into Buffalo’s history. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to host Afghans on our campus during this transitional period. We hope their time with us will not only contribute to a broader understanding of others but also will lead to long-term connections to D’Youville and the city of Buffalo” says Clemo.

The International Institute expects to help about 125 of the 500 Afghan evacuees that will be placed in Buffalo. The refuges as members of the West Side community will have access to healthcare services offered at D’Youville’s Health Professions Hub, as well as healthy food through the Hub’s Food Farmacy - a collaboration between D'Youville, Catholic Health, and FeedMore WNY.