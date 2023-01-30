D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations

The training cost was just $3 in honor of Hamlin's jersey number any other amount donated, will go to future training sessions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest.

Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations.

On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches on how to respond to cardiac arrest, head trauma, and other injuries.

Organizer and Executive Director of Athletics Ona Halladay hopes the training can save the life of a young athlete in an emergency situation.

"The important part of what we're doing is really hands-on is really allowing people to act through what a situation like getting hit in the chest and going into cardiac arrest or maybe a huge spinal injury would look like. how a coach is responding, how is a student-athlete responding, how a student-athletic trainer responding we're acting it out. We're gonna learn from each other."