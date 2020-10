The Oct. 30 sale gives the West Side college 1.6 acres and three buildings that total 48,000 square feet at Fargo and Porter avenues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D'Youville College has acquired the neighboring and closed Holy Angels church, rectory and convent for $1.2 million.

