D'Youville, African Heritage Co-Op team together to address food insecurity

D'Youville's new 'Fresh Packs' program will offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy options for free to students in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at D'Youville will now have healthier food options as the college teams up with the African Heritage Co-Op to help address food insecurity.

D'Youville's new "Fresh Packs" program will offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy options for free to students in need. Through this program, students can place their orders by noon each Wednesday then pick up the packs on Fridays.

According to the college, students can pick up their Fresh Packs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at "The Park," the college's student advocacy center.

"With the Fresh Packs, students are able to easily access food that is fresh, healthy, and nutritious," said Nik Peavy, director of student development and advocacy, and coordinator of the Fresh Packs program. "In addition, D’Youville can inject funds into the West Side and support a Black-owned business by partnering with the African Heritage Co-Op.”

Under this program the African Heritage Food Co-Op supplies the produce for students in need and helps hand out the Fresh Packs.

Alexander J. Wright, JD, has run the African Heritage Food Co-Op for five years. In a press release to 2 On Your Side, Wright released a statement saying the co-op is ecstatic to be part of this program.