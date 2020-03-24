BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help New York's healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic, D'Youville announced Monday it's accelerating graduation for students in high-need healthcare fields. This includes fields such as nursing, pharmacy, and those studying to be physician assistants.

The university says it put plans in motion over the weekend to accelerate its curriculum, award early graduation, and replace some clinical requirements with simulation. D'Youville says it also plans on re-establishing clinical placements where students can support the healthcare workforce under supervision.

“We’re waiting in the wings; we’re the second-wave team,” said Dr. Canio Marasco, Dean of D’Youville’s School of Pharmacy. “If one active Pharmacist contracts COVID-19, his or her colleagues would have to self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks. This could debilitate access to medications, immunizations, testing, and treatment consultations.”

D'Youville says there are currently more than 30 pharmacy students and 81 nursing students who are preparing to enter the workforce early.

The university added that any high-need healthcare student opting to accelerate their education to help with the COVID-19 pandemic will each receive a $1,000 graduation bonus. D'Youville says the graduation bonus can be used for rent or a down payment on a house anywhere in New York State.

“We want to help make it possible for our graduates to live and work in Buffalo after their graduation. If they are willing and able to help our community through this unprecedented healthcare crisis, then we are certainly willing to help them establish roots and become New York’s much needed future generation of healthcare providers” said D’Youville’s President, Dr. Lorrie Clemo.

