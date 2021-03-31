Dyngus Day celebrations to continue in Buffalo despite pandemic

The organizers say they are not cancelling the parade and that plans for the festival are "fluid."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic can't stop the pussywillows in Buffalo. The organizers of the annual Dyngus Day parade and festival say they are not cancelling the 2021 event.

The group says that plans for the parade and festival are "fluid" as state restrictions change. The plan as of now is to have some sort of parade through the city's historic Polonia neighborhood on April 5, the day after Easter. The current plan includes limiting the number of participants and the number of people per vehicle to follow social distance protocols.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Dyngus Day USA says that organizers are ready to change the logistics of the festivities as restrictions change.

Anyone who plans on participating in the parade must pre-register; day-of registration will not be available.

Participants must have their temperature taken at check-in, then they will be given their lineup location. PPE and hand sanitizer will be available at check-in.

To adhere with state mandates, people will be spaced apart. Once everyone is lined up, the parade will head west on Broadway. The parade will continue for 10 blocks, then end at Fillmore and Broadway.

Organizers are encouraging people to watch the parade via their livestream on Facebook, or on their website www.dyngusday.com.

Traditionally, Dyngus Day is one of Buffalo's most popular events. It celebrates the end of Lent as well as Polish heritage and culture. Tens of thousands usually turn out for the parade and subsequent pierogi and kielbasa-filled parties. In 2020, Dyngus Day was cancelled, like many other large public gatherings.