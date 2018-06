In celebration of Buffalo Pride Week the Dyke + March was held Saturday in the Elmwood Village.

The March gives Western New Yorkers from across the spectrum of lesbian and trans communities the opportunity to come together, but but the march was open to everyone.

The event also featured a number of performers, kids activities and food trucks.

Here's a photo gallery from the march:

