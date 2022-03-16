Dunkirk Police: 'SplatRBall' toy guns can potentially cause serious injury & damage

Police say a teenager is now pending matters in Family Court after allegedly shooting a vehicle multiple times with the automatic toy water gun and causing damage.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Police in the City of Dunkirk are sending a warning out to families about the dangers of a popular toy that's now trending on social media and in their community and not for good reasons.

On Wednesday, city police responded to a reported incident involving a SplatRBall/Orbeez water gun. Police say, a 17-year-old male will now head to family court after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times using the toy weapon causing damage to a rear window. The teenage was transported to police headquarters and later released.

Dunkirk Police released a statement following the incident saying:

"This incident is the latest in regards to the recent trend in the City and Nationwide involving Splat-R-Ball/Orbeez guns. These toy guns are non-lethal guns that shoot water gel pellets that are propelled by a spring-loaded air pump mechanism. Although the toy guns are not illegal, the Dunkirk Police Department would like to remind residents and parents to use these toy guns in a safe manner and to monitor juveniles during use. These projectiles can cause significant damage to property and potentially cause serious injuries, so extreme caution should be used at all times."

But national reports show this trend is happening state-to-state.

Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, New Mexico and even New York State, to name a few, are seeing a growing number of incidents, largely involving juveniles, that could potentially result in charges due to injuries and damage allegedly caused by these guns.

Police say a big reason for this has to do with a TikTok Challenge, #OrbeezChallenge, that has been picking up momentum. Essentially, people are recording themselves shooting water beads, that according to the company, can grow more than 150 times their size, at people and then posting those videos online.