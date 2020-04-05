DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk Police are looking for suspects in connection to two robberies that haven taken place on Central Avenue over the last two weeks.

Police said the first robbery happened at a commercial location on Central Avenue on April 22. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black bandanna around his face.

On April 27, another location on Central Avenue was robbed. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black jacket in surveillance video from the robbery. Police said they are unsure if the robberies are connected at this time.

If anybody has any information on these events, they're asked to call the Dunkirk Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 363-0313.

