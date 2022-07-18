Dunkirk Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 2 juveniles wounded

Police say the incident happened Sunday night when one vehicle started shooting at another vehicle on Route 60.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two juveniles were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital after being shot allegedly during a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Dunkirk.

Witnesses tell police a vehicle was heading south on Route 60 around 8:30 p.m. when it passed another vehicle and allegedly started shooting.

The injured victims took refuge and sought medical assistance at the Red Apple Kwik Fill in Fredonia.

Dunkirk Police are asking any others who may have witnessed the incident to contact the police desk at (716) 366-2266 or the department's confidential tip line at (716) 363-0313.