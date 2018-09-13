MAYVILLE, NY-- A Dunkirk man will spend the next 16 years in prison for an incident involving a 13-year-old boy with autism in a Walmart parking lot two years ago.

A Chautauqua County jury convicted Samueil Saeli in June on charges of kidnapping and kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony.

Suveillance video showed Saeli approach the child in the store, have a brief conversation with him and walk out of the store and into a vehicle. The teen was located a short distance away about 45 minutes later.

While not admitting guilt, Saeli said in court Thursday morning that he was sorry for any pain he caused the victim and his family.

