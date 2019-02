DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Dunkirk man was arrested Friday morning, and charged with felony burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The charges for 25-year-old Bryan Ramos followed an investigation that began on July 30, 2018, when a residential burglary was reported to Dunkirk Police. Arrest warrants for Ramos were filed in late August.

Ramos is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.