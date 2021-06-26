Dunkin' celebrates downtown Buffalo store opening with $5,000 check presentation to FeedMore WNY

Randomly selected guests will have a chance to win free coffee for a year when they visit the new store between June 26 and June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dunkin' is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in downtown Buffalo with a big gift for a local organization.

Company representatives had a formal ribbon cutting Saturday morning and presented more than $5,000 in donations to FeedMore WNY.

The new restaurant is located at 180 Perry Street.

Customers who visit between Saturday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 30 will have a chance to win free coffee for a year.

The restaurant features an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that DD Perks members who order ahead can get their items faster. They can also track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

There's also an on-the-go drive-thru lane that let's DD Perks members bypass the ordering lane and go straight to the pickup window.