Dumpster fire at UB causes $300,000 in damages

AMHERST, N.Y. — An early morning fire at the University at Buffalo's North Campus caused about $300,000 in damage, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported getting a call from the University at Buffalo Police Department for a dumpster fire at 42 Frontier Road, the UB North Campus Ellicott Complex.

The Getzville Fire Company responded within three minutes and confirmed the fire was in the trash room. The fire was put out in 20 minutes, according to officials. The fire was contained to the trash room.

Amherst Central Fire reports the fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $200,000 to contents.

The University at Buffalo Police and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the fire.