On Sunday, two separate rallies started around 1 p.m. on Bidwell Parkway regarding Donald Trump. One rally was for the president, and the other was against.

Hundreds of protesters showed up to argue both sides.

Initially, the pro-Trump rally was located at Bidwell and Richmond, while the anti-Trump rally was located at Bidwell and Elmwood.

However, protesters from both sides ended up at the same location. While some protesters from the anti-Trump side were still located at Bidwell and Elmwood, many went to Bidwell and Richmond.

More than 30 Buffalo Police officers acted as a barrier between the two groups.

One fight broke out, but police were able to get it under control.

One point of contention between the two groups was immigration.

"If they come to this country legally and go through our proper immigration process and become American citizens, welcome aboard, God bless, come on in," Trump supporter Paul Iannuzella said.

Then there was Trump protester Nagesh Rao, who said: "No one becomes a refugee by choice. People are being driven out of there countries because of policies that have wrecked their economies."

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo told 2 On Your Side neither group was given permits for the rallies.

The protests lasted about four hours and ended peacefully.