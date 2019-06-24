ALDEN, N.Y. — Cue the Pomp and Circumstance march! It’s graduation day for the Alden Primary ducks.

For the past 15 years, mama ducks have flocked to the school's courtyards to lay their eggs. There, they are away from predators and stand a better chance at survival.

They're also under the watchful eye of curious students and under the care of the custodial staff.

This year, there were two families — two moms and more than 20 ducklings between them.

Initially, there was a bit of a turf war. Both mothers laid their eggs in the same courtyard this spring, and the families weren't getting along.

That's when custodians, teachers, and even the principal stepped in to escort one set of babies through the hallways to a different courtyard. The mom chose to fly over the building to meet them.

Once the babies were old enough, they were escorted back through the school towards a nearby creek.

While these ducks are gone, it looks like another one has taken up residence in a planter at the school.