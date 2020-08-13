Dryer sparks 2 alarm fire in Lockport hotel

It happened early Thursday morning at the Best Western Plus in Lockport. All staff and guests of the hotel were evacuated without injuries.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Early Thursday morning a dryer caught fire at a Lockport hotel, causing all guests and staff to be evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze, according to the Lockport Fire Department.

At 4:30 crews received a call about a fire at the Best Western Plus Hotel on Transit Road in Lockport after a commercial dryer caught fire. When firefighters arrived all staff and guests had already evacuated the building.

While searching for the building, crews found that one of the dryers in the laundry room had caught fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished once the source was identified, the fire department says