BUFFALO, N.Y. — Partly cloudy skies for Sunday night, to finish the Father's Day weekend. Cool lows in the low 50s for tonight.

The area received some decent rain over the weekend with a new daily maximum rainfall record set at Buffalo on Saturday June 15th, of 1.07 inches. This barely breaks the old record of 1.04 inches set in 1926.

And some 24 hour rain totals from later Saturday into Sunday showed some places received between 1 and nearly 2 inches of rain, but majority of the area saw less than 0.75".

Hamburg received 1.95", Elma 1.34", Cheektowaga 1.2", Buffalo Airport 1.14", Warsaw 1.05", Clymer 1.04", Derby 1.04", Blasdell 1.0", East Aurora 0.95", Wales 0.94", and Kenmore 0.90".

A drying trend into Monday as high pressure builds in from the north and will help keep much of our area dry with some sunshine to start the week off and keep a frontal boundary off to our south, mostly.

Mainly dry the first half of the week with partly sunny skies for much of the area but a few showers mainly south of Buffalo could pop up, especially showers at times for the Southern Tier and N. PA for Monday, Tuesday AND Wednesday. Highs at average in the mid 70s.

Rain likely and heavy at times for Thursday, could pick up a couple inches of rain.

Keep checking in with Storm Team 2 for updates.

Party sunny for the Summer Solstice on Friday with a few showers popping up. Highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy for Friday night.

As of now dry conditions are expected for Saturday with partly sunny skies for the Ride for Roswell, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60, and afternoon highs in the mid 70s!