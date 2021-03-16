Drunk-driving crackdown in effect on St. Patrick's Day

Police across the state will be cracking down on drunk driving through the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State says that from St. Patrick's Day through the end of the weekend (March 21) police agencies will be cracking down on drunk driving.

"As you celebrate St. Patrick's Day, don't count on the luck of the Irish to get you home safely. The consequences of impaired driving can be both costly and deadly, so have a plan in place beforehand," New York DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

The initiative will include police forces stepping up their patrols, according to the state.

Last year, a similar initiative ran from March 13 to March 18. The state says 77,444 tickets were issued during that time, including 1,944 driving while intoxicated tickets.

New York State also provided the following resources for those seeking help for addiction: