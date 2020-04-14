BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drums Along the Waterfront will take the year off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the organizers.

The annual event, which was scheduled for August 2 at New Era Field, will return in 2021.

“Sharing this news is made with a very heavy heart,” said President of DATW Jack Gaylord Jr in a statement. “But with the current pandemic environment being so unstable, we truly believe we had no other choice. Our number one priority is and always will be the health and safety of our participants and fans. We look forward to our return in 2021, and we hope to make that event bigger and better than ever!”

Drum Corps International's voting members unanimously decided to cancel the event for the health and safety of participants, travel requirements and other factors. They said performers will get an additional year of eligibility for those who would have aged-out of the competition this year.

