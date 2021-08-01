Drugs, weapons seized in by Jamestown Police in 'Operation Crazy Ivan'

Search warrants executed at several homes and businesses in and around Jamestown and Falconer following nearly year-long investigation.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Police fanned out before dawn Friday morning executing search warrants at several homes and businesses in the Jamestown and Falconer areas.

The culmination of a year-long investigation resulted in the seizure of several pounds of marijuana, $5,000 and two loaded shotguns from a home on West Ave. in Falconer. At another home on the S. Work Street Extension in Falconer approximately 20 different firearms, including pistols and long guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, several pounds of marihuana, and some cash were seized.

A warrant was also executed at Turney's Auto Repair and Sales on Rt. 394 in Kennedy. A search of several other locations in Jamestown turned up 37 firearms and a quantity of ammunition that is estimated to be more than one hundred thousand rounds in total.

Jamestown Police say charges are expected to be filed against those involved at a later date.