Drugs, drug paraphernalia and loaded handgun seized from vehicle at the Peace Bridge

The vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection after the occupants failed to produce required travel documents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three men are facing felony charges after narcotics and a firearm were discovered in their vehicle while crossing over the Peace Bridge over the weekend.

The vehicle was pulled over for a secondary inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after the three male occupants failed to produce the necessary travel documents.

During a search of the vehicle, CBP says a firearm, small number of narcotics and several items with narcotic residue, including a drug scale, were found. An examination of the residue field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

“In this case, our officers determined further examination was warranted which led to the successful results in the recovery of a firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” said Acting Port Director John Madsen. “I am proud of their efforts as they remain vigilant, enforcement focused and committed to ensuring the safety of our communities.”