Drivers urged to 'Give Turtles a Brake'

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says during May and June, turtles are especially active while migrating to nesting areas.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Thousands of turtles are killed each year when hit by vehicles while migrating to their nesting areas.

Ahead of World Turtle Day, May 23, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking drivers to 'Give Turtles a Brake.' If you see one in the road, the DEC asks that you slow down to avoid hitting it. If you can safely stop they say to consider picking up the turtle by the sides of its shell and moving the turtle to the shoulder on the side of the road in the direction it was facing. Do not pick it up by the tail, as that could cause an injury.

“A turtle's shell provides good protection from natural predators, but it cannot protect a turtle from being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road," said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “Vehicle strikes are a major cause of turtle mortality and New York’s native turtles are more active this time of year as they seek sandy areas or loose soil to lay their eggs, sometimes even near the side of a road.”

Commissioner Seggos said you should not take a turtle home. The slow movers are protected by law and cannot be kept without a permit.

The population of all native land turtles in New York is on the decline. The DEC says even the loss of one mature female can negatively affect the population.