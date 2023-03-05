Some drivers risk losing license if they don't submit a vision test to the DMV

If you renewed your license during the first year of the pandemic, and self-certified your vision, you need to submit a vision test or risk losing your license.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you renewed your driver's license during the first year and a half of the pandemic, you may need to submit a vision test result or risk losing your license.

If your driver's license expired between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYS DMV) allowed you to renew your license online by self-certifying your vision.

But, if you have not sent in the results of your vision test to the DMV in Albany, you could have your driver's license suspected if you don't send the vision test results in soon.

You may take a vision test at a DMV approved provider and the provider and the provider will take care of submitting the results to the DMV. You can find a location here: https://dmv.ny.gov/vision-registry-locator.

If you take and pass a vision test from a non-approved provider, the provider must fill out form MV-619 and you must submit it to the DMV in Albany yourself via mail or online. You can find the form here: https://dmv.ny.gov/forms/mv619.pdf

You may also visit your local county DMV office and they will give you a vision test there. You can find locations and make an appointment here: https://dmv.ny.gov/offices/county-offices

For more information: https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/vision-information