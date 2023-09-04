Driver strikes six people, killing one, in front lawn of Cattaraugus County home

According to investigators, the driver was backing out of a driveway and into the road but did not straighten the vehicle's wheels, causing her to hit six people.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An investigation is underway in the Town of Allegany after New York State Police say a driver hit six people, killing one.

Troopers of out Olean, were called to Cheese Factory Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after learning six people were struck in the front lawn of a home.

According to investigators, the driver, a 70-year-old woman from Bradford, Pennsylvania, was backing out of a driveway and into the road but did not straighten the vehicle's wheels as she accelerated. Troopers say this caused the driver to hit six people.

One of the victims, 81-year-old Ronald S. Piechota of Schenectady, N.Y., died at the scene.

A 66-year-old man was flown to ECMC with severe injuries. The four other victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to State Police, the driver was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and did not show signs of intoxication.