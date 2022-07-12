Driver seriously injured in Wheatfield car crash

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday morning in the Town of Wheatfield.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road. When troopers arrived on the scene they say multiple people along with personal from the Niagara Falls Air Base were giving medical aid to one of the drivers.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2004 Ford Ranger collided with a 2006 Honda at the intersection. Both drivers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The driver of the Ford reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight.