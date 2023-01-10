Man revived after Newfane car accident

One man was taken to ECMC with serious injuries after being revived at the scene of an accident in Newfane.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.

The driver of the Escape was found unresponsive in the car. Deputies and EMS administered CPR and a pule was restored. The male driver was then taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport before being transferred to ECMC for treatment of serious injuries.

The female driver of the other car was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport for a medical evaluation.