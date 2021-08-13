Driver hospitalized after crashing into Lockport home

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A home in Lockport is set for emergency demolition after a car crashed through the front of it Thursday night.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the car was going westbound on Rochester Rd. when it went off the road while going around a curve. The car left the road and ended up going a short distance on Chestnut Ridge Rd. before crashing into the home there.

The driver of the car, John Kindig, 63 of Batavia, was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived on the scene. He was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

As for the people inside the home, there were three people living there, none of them were seriously hurt. One of the residents was trapped in a downstairs bedroom and had to be rescued by one of the sheriff's deputies on the scene.