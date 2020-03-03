BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a hit and run crash in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say they're looking for a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Prius, that hit the girl at Military Road and Lansing Street around 3:20 p.m. and drove off. Police haven't given any other details about the car or the girl's injuries.

2 On Your Side will update this story once more information becomes available.

RELATED: Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Lockport

RELATED: Police: Elderly man with dementia hit by car on Military Road

RELATED: Child struck by vehicle in Buffalo