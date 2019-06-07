GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — One driver died after a crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County.

Police were called to the crash just before noon at the intersection of Routes 19 and 63, right in center of town.

Officers say a car didn't stop at a red light there, slamming right into a tractor-trailer and getting stuck underneath it.

That driver died at the scene.

Even though it was raining, police don't think the weather had anything to do with the crash.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

