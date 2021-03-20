Driver crashes into tree, killed in Genesee County car crash

Deputies were called to Dublin Road in the Town of Bergen just before 12:30 a.m. Bryan S. Holland was reported dead at the scene

BERGEN, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Dublin Road in the Town of Bergen early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Bryan S. Holland, from Bergen, was driving eastbound down Dublin Road when he drove off the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle hit several mailboxes, as well as a utility pole, and stopped after hitting a large tree.