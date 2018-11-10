BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a driver fled the scene of an accident after the driver hit a school bus with children on board.

Police say a vehicle t-boned the school bus at the corner of Breckinridge and Herkimer, Thursday afternoon.

Over a dozen students were on the bus at the time of the accident, police say there were no injuries to the students. A female bus driver was being treated for non-serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time. Police say the driver fled the scene on foot. The vehicle is in police possession.

We will update this story when we receive more information.

© 2018 WGRZ