Drive-thru job fair set for next week in Cheektowaga

The socially distant drive-thru job fair is hosted by Express Employment Professionals.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over 25 employers with close to 100 jobs to hire for will be hosting a socially distant drive-thru job fair next Thursday in a parking lot in Cheektowaga.

Express Employment Professionals organized the event, which will take place from 12-2 p.m.on Thursday, August 20 at 25 French Rd. The available jobs, many of which are in the manufacturing industry, have a starting pay of $15.50/ hour.