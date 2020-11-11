Drive-thru food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY

Community is invited to drop off non-perishable food items at the Fashion Outlets this Saturday from 10 AM - 2 PM.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — World Kindness Day is this Saturday, November 14 and FeedMore WNY and the Fashion Outlets are hoping people take part by making a donation to the 'Million Meals Challenge'.

The event will be held from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Niagara Falls shopping center at mall entrance four located near the Niagara Falls mural.

The community is asked to drop off non-perishable food items and in turn, will get a Fashion Outlets swag bag as a thank you. Monetary donations to FeedMore WNY can be made here.

“Now more than ever, the services FeedMore WNY provides to our community are invaluable. Each dollar raised and every food item donated makes a difference,” said John Doran, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls Property Manager. “We’re making it easy with drive-thru, contactless donations. And with more vulnerable community members in need, we hope that those who are able to donate, do.”

If you can't make it to the food drive, there are still ways to donate to FeedMore of WNY.

2 On Your Side is partnering with FeedMore WNY, Tops Markets and Town Square Media for Food 2 Families again for the annual Food 2 Families Food Drive. This year there are more ways to give with text to donate, online donations and Little Brown Bags of Hope!

Now through December 26, you can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope at the register at all WNY Tops locations. The Little Brown Bags of Hope come in three sizes, $5 Breakfast Bag, $10 Lunch Bag & $20 Dinner Bag.

Due to COVID - 19 FeedMore WNY has expanded to make it even easier for people to donate to Food 2 Families with text to donate, simply text FeedMore to 76278 to make a secure donation. On-line donations can also be made at FeedMoreWNY.org.

Food 2 Families will also have a socially distanced food drive on Friday, December 4.