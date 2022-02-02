Drive-thru donation event being held Wednesday at Depew High School

Donations for the Tri-Community Food Pantry will be collected from 2:30 - 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local high school is hosting a donation drive-thru event on Wednesday, but it isn't just any donation event. It is a "white out" event.

The Depew High School First Responders Club and the DHS Student Senate are holding a donation drive of white colored essentials for the Tri-Community Food Pantry. They are calling for toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste and white household items to be donated at the event or in the lobby.

People can drop off their donations at the high school at 5201 Transit Rd, Depew, NY from 2:30 - 6 p.m.