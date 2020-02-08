Drive-thru chicken BBQ raising money for Como Lake Bark Park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — On Sunday, people can enjoy a chicken dinner and know their money is going towards giving dogs a place to roam free without a leash.
A Weidner BBQ drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser is being held at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company located at 4999 William Street in Lancaster, from noon until 4 p.m., or when they sell out.
The event is being hosted by Lancaster Unleashed, a local nonprofit that has been working with the Erie County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to build a 1.5 acre "Bark Park" at Como Lake Park.
The park is expected to begin construction this summer, and the dog park will reside near the Bowen Road entrance to Como Lake.
Chicken dinners are $12 and include a half BBQ chicken, buttered spuds, cole slaw, and a roll. Presale tickets are also available at www.comolakebarkpark.org for pickup between noon and 3 p.m.