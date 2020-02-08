Drive-thru chicken BBQ raising money for Como Lake Bark Park in Lancaster

Organizers are starting construction soon on a 1.5 acre off-leash dog park at Como Lake Park.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — On Sunday, people can enjoy a chicken dinner and know their money is going towards giving dogs a place to roam free without a leash.

A Weidner BBQ drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser is being held at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company located at 4999 William Street in Lancaster, from noon until 4 p.m., or when they sell out.

The event is being hosted by Lancaster Unleashed, a local nonprofit that has been working with the Erie County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to build a 1.5 acre "Bark Park" at Como Lake Park.

The park is expected to begin construction this summer, and the dog park will reside near the Bowen Road entrance to Como Lake.