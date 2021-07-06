Drive-thru chicken BBQ helping raise money for Como Lake Bark Park in Lancaster

The drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser is being held on Sunday, June 6 at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company located at 4999 William Street in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A drive-thru chicken BBQ is being held Sunday to help raise money for the Como Lake Bark Park.

The drive-thru chicken dinner fundraiser is being held on Sunday, June 6 at the Twin District Volunteer Fire Company located at 4999 William Street in Lancaster. The event is scheduled to take place from noon until 3 p.m., or when they sell out.

The event is being hosted by Lancaster Unleashed, a local nonprofit that has been working with the Erie County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to create the off-leash dog park.

Lancaster Unleashed hopes that the Como Lake Bark Park will open this summer, after five and a half years of planning and fundraising. However, an exact opening date has not been provided at this time.

Chicken dinners are $12 and include half BBQ chicken, buttered spuds, macaroni and cheese, and a roll.